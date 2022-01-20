Communication lines slowly being restored with Tonga, reconnecting loved ones with their families

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Following an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga, some communication lines have been restored, reconnecting people in the island nation to the outside world.
Some people have now been able to get through to loved ones through sporadic phone calls. This includes Langitoto Tongamoa of Kapolei, who had been anxiously waiting to hear from his teenage brother Felipe.
According to Tongamoa, his sister was able to get in contact with relatives in Tonga, who found Felipe safe in the family’s home.
“He was in there still shaken up with what was happening. 19-years-old, I’m sure that he would be shaken up, with nobody, with my parents not there anymore with him. But, we were just happy knowing that he made it, and thank God he never got hurt or anything,” said Tongamoa.
According to Tongamoa, Felipe described the eruption, telling his sister “because of the ashes, everything started turning like it’s getting darker. Then they start feeling the ashes, the little gravel start falling, and at the same time they were saying that the tsunami is coming. So people were saying that it’s one of the scariest moments of their lives.”
Tongamoa also said that their home is covered in ash from the eruption and the water is contaminated. His family is grateful Filipe is safe and thanks the community back home for all the support.