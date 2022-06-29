Commission looks to get big money out of politics in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay. East
winds up to 30 kt in the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels and
south of Big Island.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
After a year of scandals, commissions will report back to the legislature with suggestions for campaign finance reform.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- What would it take for Hawaii to make the move towards "clean elections"?
"Full public funding for state and county elections similar to what is going on in Maine," former State Senate majority leader Gary Hooser suggested, as the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission took a look at how other states have implemented reforms.
"Number two: the suggestion would be to reduce the cap on campaign donations," Hooser added.
Instead of maximum donations in the thousands, just 100 dollar donations, Hooser suggests, citing Montana's 180 dollar individual donation cap.
Twenty-one states already ban contributions from corporations and trade unions, and Hawaii should follow suit, according to advocates. A full ban on financial contributions during the legislative session was also touted at the Wednesday meeting.
The commission will bring its findings on campaign finance reform to the legislature, a priority after a year that saw scandal from indicted lawmakers.
"And finally limit the campaign war-chest. This was done in Alaska and made the test of the Alaska Supreme Court," Hooser concluded.
Hawaii has had partial public funding since 1981. Gubernatorial candidate Kai Kahele made a point to move to public funds in his current run for governor. Kahele met the qualifying threshold in the governor's race, reaching 100,000 dollars spread out through donations from individual 100 dollar doners.
The end result would be a level playing field advocates say, such as Nate Hix of Living Wage Hawai'i.
"It's incredibly important that we allow any candidate the opportunity at the very least to not be dependent upon these wealthy donors helping finance their campaigns," Hix told KITV4, "We have publicly financed roads. We have publicly financed schools. We should have publicly financed elections."