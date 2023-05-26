 Skip to main content
Commercial boating bill awaits governor's signature, with some ocean companies in opposition

  • Updated
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A bill awaiting signature on Gov. Josh Green's desk would impact businesses that need ocean recreation permits.

House bill 1090 HD1 SD1 CD1 changes how the state land department issues new permits, or renews current ones. It could make it harder to get a news permit, and there are many businesses worried they won't get a chance to renew - which would put them out of business.

