Commercial boating bill awaits governor's signature, with some ocean companies in opposition

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A bill awaiting signature on Gov. Josh Green's desk would impact businesses that need ocean recreation permits.
House bill 1090 HD1 SD1 CD1 changes how the state land department issues new permits, or renews current ones. It could make it harder to get a news permit, and there are many businesses worried they won't get a chance to renew - which would put them out of business.
Nate Fisher, the owner of boating tour company Na Pali Experience, said, "This bill would be heartbreaking if it passes. It will disrupt and dismantle a ton of local businesses."
The bill affects ocean recreation management areas and facilities where there is a permit limit. It bases permit renewal on seniority, until the limit is reached. If there are too many permits, the state decides who keeps theirs. Or as Fisher understands it: "Each harbor has a permit limit. At one point they [the state] overissued, so we don't know who is over that limit. There's a lot of question marks."
But he's frustrated. He says he speaks for a hui, or group, of about 18 commercial operators on Kauai's northwest coast, most of whom would be shuttered or severely impacted without a permit to operate.
"We have legally issued permits. We pay taxes. We've done everything by the book. It would be heartbreaking to see some of these people, who've done everything right, by the book, and watch them disappear," Fisher said, pointing out the ripple effect on the island. His area alone employs 100 or 200 people.
The Governor's office says this, and all, bills are undergoing a thorough legal and fiscal review plus the Governor's own assessment. Green has until July 11 to sign or veto it. If he intends to veto, he has to tell the Legislature by June 26, and deliver the veto by July 11.
"If you're watching, Governor, I hope you'd think hard and long about how many people this would affect," implored Fisher. It's a measure, he predicts, that would leave his and his ilk high and dry.