Collision on Nimitz Highway leaves one man in critical condition, eastbound lanes closed by KITV4 Web Staff Jul 26, 2022 Jul 26, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man is in critical condition after a car and bicycle accident on Nimitz Highway. The crash occurred around 5:50pm on Nimitz around the Nimitz Zippy's. According to reports, a 66-year-old bicyclist was hit by a large pickup truck.He sustained multiple injuries to his head and body, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. All eastbound lanes are currently closed, and traffic is being rerouted.This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local 4th of July events happening around Hawaii Updated Jun 30, 2022 Local The Navy is working on plans to flush contaminated water, including shipping in massive water filters Updated Dec 14, 2021 Local ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4 Updated Jun 10, 2022 Crime & Courts Hawaii Rep. Matthew LoPresti arrested on suspicion of DUI Thursday night Updated Jul 6, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD lists 27 new cases against officers in 2021 Legislative Disciplinary Report Updated Jun 3, 2022 Local bell hooks, famed feminist writer, dies at age 69 Dec 15, 2021 Recommended for you