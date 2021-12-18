Offers go here

Coffee company ‘Social Brew’ committed to stamping out sex trafficking

  • Updated
  • 0
Social Brew coffee
2013 Mid-Pac grad combines love of coffee with desire to end sex trafficking.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new e-commerce specialty coffee company “Social Brew” is looking to provide more than a morning jolt by giving 50% of its profits to non-profit organizations fighting to end human sex trafficking.

Founder Simone Ispahani – a 2013 graduate of Mid-Pacific Institute – said she first learned about the issue when she was in college and dove right in to learn more, attending seminars and talking to federal agents. Ispahani said she even co-led a trip to India to work with sex trafficking survivors.

The idea for Social Brew was born out of a desire to help survivors both with employment opportunity and through financial support to non-profit organizations committed to the cause of ending trafficking. One of the non-profits benefitting from Ispahani’s company, Ho’ola Na Pua, is one she said she volunteered for when she was in college.

Tap here to learn more about how you can help support Ispahani and her cause, and buy Social Brew coffee.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

