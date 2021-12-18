Coffee company ‘Social Brew’ committed to stamping out sex trafficking

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt and seas building
to 7 to 10 feet on Monday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday, though this advisory will
likely be extended for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new e-commerce specialty coffee company “Social Brew” is looking to provide more than a morning jolt by giving 50% of its profits to non-profit organizations fighting to end human sex trafficking.
Founder Simone Ispahani – a 2013 graduate of Mid-Pacific Institute – said she first learned about the issue when she was in college and dove right in to learn more, attending seminars and talking to federal agents. Ispahani said she even co-led a trip to India to work with sex trafficking survivors.
The idea for Social Brew was born out of a desire to help survivors both with employment opportunity and through financial support to non-profit organizations committed to the cause of ending trafficking. One of the non-profits benefitting from Ispahani’s company, Ho’ola Na Pua, is one she said she volunteered for when she was in college.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.