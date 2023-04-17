Cockfighting arrests few and far between

No arrests have been made after a deadly shooting this weekend in Maili.
The shooting took place at an alleged cockfighting event, and so far -- no arrests for THAT either.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
No arrests have been made after a deadly shooting this weekend in Maili.
The shooting took place at an alleged cockfighting event, and so far -- no arrests for THAT either.
And there may not be any future arrests for cockfighting in this case, because very few people get charged with that crime.
Hawaii has strong penalties for those caught dog fighting, but when it comes to cockfighting, our laws are all bark and no bite.
"Chickens are expressly excluded from the animal cruelty statute. It is a misdemeanor if you have cock fighting items, but we can't prosecute these as animal cruelty as the law is written," said Steph Kendrick, Hawaiian Humane Society Director of Community Engagement.
Even though some residents complain about regular cockfighting events in their communities, there are few arrests.
"We can and do outreach when people complain about cruelty or neglect for any animal, but when it comes to enforcement - there is little our officers can do around these crimes," added Kendrick.
Those sentiments are echoed by HPD Police Chief Joe Logan who tells KITV "Investigators are limited in what they can do because events on held on private property. Neighbors may be reluctant to get involved for fear of retaliation and many of the tips they get are called in after an event has taken place."
While the Hawaiian Humane Society has stepped in a taken away other animals in abuse cases, they have rarely seized fighting game birds.
"We haven't been called to do that in the six years that I've been with the organization," stated Kendrick.
Over the years, there have been attempts to toughen Hawaii's laws.
In 2015, a bill was introduced making it a felony to not only hold cockfighting events, but also to attend them.
That measure died very quickly during the legislative session, and no legislation has been introduced since then.
"We need to get past the idea cockfighting is a cultural practice. What this is, is a violent money making venture by people who don't care about the ramifications of the animals or people around them," added Kendrick.
Along with Hawaii's lax laws regarding those holding cockfighting events, it is not currently illegal for people to attend and watch this blood sport.
Although, Kendrick hopes the latest incidents will encourage legislators to toughen up our animal abuse laws next year.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Meteorologist and Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.