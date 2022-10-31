Coastal erosion impacting homes on Oahu's North Shore

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Erosion continues to affect homes all over the islands especially for some on Oahu's North Shore.
Experts said almost 1/3 of the beach homes there are likely to eventually fall into the ocean. Residents along with scientists and lawmakers are looking to find ways to fight coastal erosion.
The Surf Rider Foundation and other groups released a report called “Adaptive Coastal Management Recommendations, Actions and Strategies.” It explains long term erosion — including sea level rising and sand movement from large waves as well as their plans to remove sand from certain beaches.
The report highlights three hotspot neighborhoods on the North Shore, Sunset beach, Laniākea and Mokulēʻia.
Environmental experts said coastal erosion is an issue happening now and they're approaching this in phases with steps such as sand management and dune restoration.
“Oahu experiences record level sea rising heights in 2020 and 2021. These measured rates of historical sea rising is expected accelerate in Hawaii in the coming decades following and then surpassing global rates," said Brad Romine, coastal scientist,
"There is no simple solution to this problem of coastal erosion nor is there a single solution there is a variety of often times phased introduction of different planning options," said Dolan Eversole, coastal management specialist.
Officials said 70% of beaches are eroding in Hawaii.
The area between Sunset Beach and Rocky Point on the North Shore has one of the most critical coastal erosion problems. Activists and lawmakers said they have short and long term goals to help the families that are affected.