Coast Guard suspends search for cruise ship passenger missing off Big Island

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a cruise ship passenger from Australia in waters south of the Big Island.

U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing cruise ship passenger off Big Island coast

The ship “Quantum of the Seas” notified the Coast Guard of a man overboard around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. A C-130 air crew took off at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and arrived two hours later at the scene about 500 miles (800 kilometers) south of the Big Island town of Kailua-Kona, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

An error occurred