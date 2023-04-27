Coast Guard suspends search for cruise ship passenger missing off Big Island

The ship “Quantum of the Seas” notified the Coast Guard of a man overboard around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. A C-130 air crew took off at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and arrived two hours later at the scene about 500 miles (800 kilometers) south of the Big Island town of Kailua-Kona, according to reporting by the Associated Press.
The active search was officially ended just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.
“After reviewing all relevant information of the case and discussing with our Australian consulate counterparts as well as with the next of kin, the Coast Guard has made the difficult decision to suspend the active search for the passenger aboard the Quantum of the Seas,” said Kevin Cooper, a search and rescue mission coordinator for the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu.
The identity of the passenger has not been released.
The Quantum of the Seas has been at sea for more than two weeks and is expected to dock in Honolulu on Friday, according to the Coast Guard.
Quantum of the Seas is operated by Royal Caribbean International. KITV4 has reached out to the company for comment but so far we have not yet heard back.
