Coast Guard rescues man severely sickened by flesh-eating bacteria from Anen Kio (Wake Island)

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet, mainly in northwest swell, declining
through the night.
* WHERE...All waters exposed to large swells.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A United States Coast Guard (USCG) plane from Barber’s Point successfully extracted a severely ill man from the remote Anen Kio (Wake Island) on Monday.
According to a USCG press release, the man, a 56-year-old contractor working on the island, was experiencing hip pain and having trouble walking in the days before his rescue.
Dr. Cimino, a retired U.S. Air Force flight surgeon contracted by the U.S. government to work as the island's physician, said the man was suffering from necrotizing faciitis; a disease more commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria.
Cimino emphasized the danger of the bacterial infection, especially in such a remote part of the world; explaining that if the the USCG Flight Surgeon had not recognized the severity of the diagnosis and advocated for the immediate organization and dispatch of a flight crew, then the man would have died on Anen Kio.
"If they (the USCG flight crew) didn't come get him he would have died here. He needed surgical intervention and much stronger antibiotics," explained Cimino. According to Cimino, the infection had tripled in size in only 24 hours, and its origin remains unknown.
A USCG HC-130 aircraft was dispatched from Air Station Barber’s Point, extracting the ill man from Anen Kio and returning at approximately 3:30 p.m. The round trip required the flight crew to fly for almost 16 hours.
The man was then transported by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.
The ill man reportedly received surgery and antibiotics at Queen's Medical Center and is in stable condition.
"The Coast Guard was our last resort," noted Cimino, explaining that no other agency was available to pull off such a time sensitive rescue in such a remote area.
"This guy's alive because of the efforts of the USCG," said Cimino.