Cloudy and breezy with increasing showers, thunderstorms possible

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Cloudy and breezy conditions with increasing showers late Thursday. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Rainfall will become more spotty and showery later Friday and muggy conditions will remain. Expect scattered showers and a couple of stray thunderstorms to ring in the new year.
A weak surface ridge will develop near the islands next week, keeping winds light and variable and leading to scattered showers, especially over island interiors each afternoon.
A new northwest swell is expected tonight and will boost surf along north and west facing shores primarily for Kauai and Oahu Friday. Another slightly larger swell is expected to arrive Saturday, with surf remaining below advisory levels. The trade wind swell impacting the east facing shores will be on the decline Friday as winds shift to the southeast. No other significant swells are expected.