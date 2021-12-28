...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Clouds Wednesday with increasing rain chances Thursday & Friday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -Cloudy skies linger Wednesday with higher rain chances for Thursday and New Year's Eve.
Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s. A few passing trade showers late.
Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies along with moderate to breezy trade winds. Low clouds could deliver showers to windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward communities as well. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
High clouds will continue to stream overhead during the next several days as well, bringing considerable cloudiness at times.
Unsettled and wet weather is expected Thursday night through New Years Day, with southeasterly winds bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall to the islands.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.