CLOSINGS: List of Businesses, banks, state buildings closed due to Maui wildfires
Aug 9, 2023
Updated 9 hrs ago

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- With the devastating fires burning on Maui, several local businesses, banks, and other entities have made the decision to close.

The following is a running list of places and locations that are closed because of the fires:

All Maui Public Schools to stay closed through Friday, August 11 (except Hana High and Elementary). Visit hawaiipublicschools.org for an up-to-date list.

All Maui public schools closed due to wildfires

All Maui Public Libraries
Haleakalā National Park
Summit District
Kipahulu District
Kaiser Permanente Lahaina clinic
Kihei clinic
Central Pacific Bank
Lahaina branch and ATM
Kihei branch
Whalers Village near ABC Stores ATM
Whalers Village Food Court ATM
ABC Store - Lahaina ATM
Hawaii State Federal Credit Union
Kihei branch at Safeway
Bank of Hawaii
Lahaina branch
Kahana branch
Kihei branch
Catholic Charities Hawaii
Maui office in Kahului closed for the rest of the week
All Boys & Girls Club of Maui locations

This list will be updated throughout the day.

READ MORE:
Officials renew call for visitors to leave Maui as worry turns to resources for affected residents
Local organization collecting donations for Maui wildfire disaster relief
Visitors discouraged to travel to Maui, emergency proclamation extended
FEMA funds granted to assist in Lahaina wildfire disaster
'It's apocalyptic': People jump into the ocean to flee Maui wildfires as patients overwhelm hospitals and 911 gets cut off

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags: Lahaina Wildfire Fire Hawaii Kula Local News Closings Closed Banks List