Climate change threatens Humpback Whale breeding areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Climate Change could adversely impact 65% of Humpback Whale breeding grounds this century. That’s according to a collaborative study by the Pacific Whale Foundation and the University of Hawaii.
Pacific Whale Foundation (PWF) researcher Currie says, the striking case study supports the needs for global governments to focus on protecting critical ocean habitats through collectively reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, minimizing additional temperature increases and providing high-resolution climate data to preserve the ecological integrity of humpback whale breeding areas worldwide.
“This is just the beginning,” says PWF Chief Biologist Stephanie H. Stack. “PWF’s Research program will continue to study major threats to cetaceans, including climate change, to better understand how they impact the migration of large whales as well as what management measures offer the greatest protection against these threats.”
Joining GMH to further discuss the study and explain how we can protect these critical ocean habitats is Pacific Whale Foundation Chief Scientist, Jens Currie.
Watch interview with Pacific Whale Foundation Chief Scientist, Jens Currie:
Question - What was the goal and major finding of the study?
Answer - Our goal was to better understand how climate change may impact humpback whale breeding grounds here in Hawaii and around the globe. We found that if present-day social, economic and technological trends continue, 35% of humpback whale breeding grounds will be at or above the preferred temperature threshold. This number jumps to 65% if fossil-fuel industries continue to grow, and is the scenario we see potential impact to humpback whales in Hawaii breeding grounds.
Q - What do these findings mean and what are the next steps?
A - Our findings support the need for protecting critical ocean habitats, such as humpback whale breeding grounds, and collectively reducing global greenhouse gas emissions to minimize additional ocean temperature increases. Our results also show that what we do in the next 100 years to reduce greenhouse gases can have a positive impact on humpback whale populations. Our job is not over; we have provided the science and now need to implement policy and protections with support from regional and global governments to ensure that the humpback whale’s recovery from the brink of extinction, remains a conservation success story.
Q - Where can viewers learn more about this study?
A - The paper can be read in "Frontiers in Marine Science" and viewers can learn more about research at Pacific Whale Foundation at https://www.pacificwhale.org/research/