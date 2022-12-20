Clean up underway after the storm

The winter storm is now gone, but some of the damage it made remains.
Tuesday was a day for clean up and repairs, after a cold front swept through the islands.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds to 25 kt, diminishing rapidly overnight. Seas 12 to 20 feet overnight, gradually diminishing Wednesday. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
Wind was a major factor with this winter storm, causing damage on each island.
"The rain and wind started picking up like crazy, and right outside of our doors branches started falling and almost crashed the Christmas tree in the middle of the plaza," said Haiku resident Mick St. John.
His real estate office is at the Shops at Wailea. When he stepped outside, he saw something even more surprising.
A large tree had been uprooted and came crashing down on several cars in the parking lot.
"That wasn't the only tree. There was another gigantic tree blocking the entrance to the shops and other trees in front of other hotels. Those covered the road. It was a totally crazy experience," added St. John.
Gusty winds brought down branches and trees clogging up a number of roads around the islands.
"Our crews are working hard trying to get everything up and running so you can traverse these areas," said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.
While debris can be cleared more quickly, it will be at least a few days before part of Pililani Highway reopens, because flooding washed out a gulch.
South and East Maui were areas of the Valley Isle hardest hit by the storm. But Victorino says it could have been worse - if not for work to fix drainage issues before the storm.
"We've made some improvements to areas where they are prone to flooding. They still flooded, but to a lesser degree," stated Victorino.
Another thing that helped was it was a fast moving cold front.
While it hit hard with gusty wind and heavy rain, the downpours and thunderstorms didn't stay in any spot for very long - which limited flooding problems.
"We were lucky. Unlike last year, when the rain just sat there and kept coming - like someone opened up a spigot and let the water flow," added Victorino.
