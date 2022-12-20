Clean up underway across Hawaii after the storm

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A winter storm is now gone, but some of the damage it made remains. After rain, wind, and even hail swept through the islands, many are now surveying the clean up and repairs.
"The rain and wind started picking up like crazy, and right outside of our doors branches started falling and almost crashed the Christmas tree in the middle of the plaza," said Haiku resident Mick St. John.
His real estate office is at the Shops at Wailea. When he stepped outside, he saw something even more surprising: a large tree had been uprooted and came crashing down on several cars in the parking lot.
"That wasn't the only tree. There was another gigantic tree blocking the entrance to the shops and other trees in front of other hotels. Those covered the road. It was a totally crazy experience," added St. John.
Gusty winds brought down branches and trees clogging up a number of roads around the islands.
"Our crews are working hard trying to get everything up and running so you can traverse these areas," said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.
While debris can be cleared more quickly, it will be at least a few days before part of Pililani Highway reopens, when flooding washed out a gulch.
South and East Maui were areas of the Valley Isle hardest hit by the storm. But Victorino says it could have been worse - if not for work to fix drainage issues before the storm.