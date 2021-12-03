Clean drinking water distribution open to military families

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch is now in effect for
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow
of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be
closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots
due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in
the Big Island's Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui,
may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long
detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may
also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow-
moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture
associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short
term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for
heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west
of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will
gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will
bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into
next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening,
then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly
today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will
gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night,
then slowly lower through the first part of next week.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet Saturday.
* WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu,
Molokai, and Maui.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering
the water could face significant injury or death.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher
gusts, and seas 11 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&