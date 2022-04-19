Classroom masking requirement to remain in effect until schoolyear ends, Hawaii DOE announces

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Melissa Wong, a teacher at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 gives a lesson to her masked students in their classroom on September 27, 2021 in New York City. As states roll back masking requirements for students, a new study shows that masks helped cut Covid-19 infections in public K-12 schools that required them in the fall.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Coming on the heels of the federal government lifting mask requirements on public transportation, the Hawaii Department of Education (DOE) declared its indoor mask mandate will remain in effect until the end of the 2022 school year.
Detailed in a letter sent to parents and guardians by Interim Superintendent, Keith Hiyashi, students and faculty of K-12 DOE schools will remain masked up until May 27, 2022. That is the last day of formal instruction.
A copy of that letter is included at the bottom of this article.