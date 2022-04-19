 Skip to main content
Classroom masking requirement to remain in effect until schoolyear ends, Hawaii DOE announces

  • Updated
  • 0
Requiring masks in K-12 schools cut Covid-19 infections, study shows

Melissa Wong, a teacher at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 gives a lesson to her masked students in their classroom on September 27, 2021 in New York City. As states roll back masking requirements for students, a new study shows that masks helped cut Covid-19 infections in public K-12 schools that required them in the fall.

 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Coming on the heels of the federal government lifting mask requirements on public transportation, the Hawaii Department of Education (DOE) declared its indoor mask mandate will remain in effect until the end of the 2022 school year.

Detailed in a letter sent to parents and guardians by Interim Superintendent, Keith Hiyashi, students and faculty of K-12 DOE schools will remain masked up until May 27, 2022. That is the last day of formal instruction.

A copy of that letter is included at the bottom of this article.

It comes as Hawaii remains one of the final states in the country to maintain its indoor classroom mandate.

The notification also indicates close contacts no longer need to be reported, and quarantining after in-school exposures will also be also no longer be required.

Summer school sessions are expected to be mask optional. Outdoor graduations will also remain mask optional, in accordance with the DOE's lifting of the outdoor mask mandate back in March.

Download PDF Hawaii DOE mask mandate 4/19

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

