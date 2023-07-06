Civil rights attorney to file class action against Hawaii education, health departments

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu attorney says he's a few weeks away from filing a class action lawsuit against the state over special education services.
Lawyer Eric Seitz was part of a group of attorneys who did this once before, in 1993, and won. Seitz says he now has to take the state to court, again.
Six-year-old Keala Rothwell doesn't speak and isn't potty trained. And for most of the last four years, his parents, Summer and Corey, say they have been fighting with the Hawaii Department of Education (DOE) to get him services for his severe autism.
"Having autism at the level he does means there are no programs for him, no summer camp. Not even a babysitter that would know how to work with him," Summer said.
They hired Seitz and won, but the victory was short-lived. The Rothwells are currently in talks with the DOE but say they are expecting to have go back to court.
"We have come to the understanding that every time we need the DOE or Kahala Elementary do so something we have to hire an attorney," Summer said.
Enough parents have had similar stories that Seitz decided to sue the state.
"The class action would be on behalf of all of the children in Hawaii entitled to special education and mental health services in relation to their special education care. It's estimated that should be 10%-11% of kids in school."
This is a redux for Seitz, whose legal action resulted in the historic 1994 Felix Consent Decree. It cost the state over $1 billion in special education reforms.
"It's become as it was in the '90s when we first filed a class action; it's become a pitched war between the families of kids with disabilities, and the DOE and Department of Health as well," Seitz pronounced.
From Summer's perspective, Keala's special education classes have kids with a range of physical and mental challenges.
"To expect that all those kids are going to progress and move forward and gain new life skills is a crazy thought," she said.
According to Seitz, Hawai'i is underserving special education children. "We're accepting federal money for special education and not spending it on the children entitled to receive it," he claims.
Summer and Seitz urge parents to always be their child's best advocate. "So many other families think if the school says no, that means no. That the school has the best interest of our child in mind, so when they say something's not available, it truly isn't available. But it is," she pauses. "You just have to get a lawyer to get it.
We asked the state for comment on Wednesday and haven't heard back.