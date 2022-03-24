City's homeless outreach program expanding to Windward Oahu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A pile of trash sits amid a family of ducks living at the Hamakua Marsh wildlife sanctuary -- a visible reminder of Oahu's growing homeless crisis.
"These are left over encampments that were recently cleaned, but are back again," said Dr. James Ireland, head of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. "It's a problem that's plagued us for years and years and years. But now's the time to really get ahead of this and get it taken care of."
The Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement team -- known as CORE -- made its first visit to Kailua today.
The CORE team is expanding to districts where homelessness is a problem -- searching for people in need of medical care and other social services with the goal of eventually getting them off the streets for good.
But there's not enough shelters or affordable housing, which is why it's now partnering with city council members like Esther Kia'aina for help.
"We as political leaders need to also help them making sure that the CORE program has the shelters they need to be able to have the people transition," Kia'aina said. "I will be there to fight for this program as well as fight to have an affordable housing strategy. That includes an increase in the production of units for all people, including our homeless community."
That's welcome news for Jessica Fraser, the manager at Kailua Firestone, adjacent to the homeless encampment at Hamakua Marsh.
"It definitely hasn't been easy to watch because you know, I see them," she said. "I feel bad they'll camp right out in front of the doors, sleep overnight. It hurts my heart. It's not an easy thing to see people homeless."
The CORE program started in Chinatown at the end of last year, and has since expanded to Waikiki, Kaka'ako and Mo'ili'ili, meeting with more than 100 people in need.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.