City to perform storm drain improvements at various location in Chinatown-Downtown Honolulu area

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance is advising the public of construction work to perform storm drain improvements at various locations throughout the Chinatown/Downtown area.
The project scope includes demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations, installation of Automatic Retractable Screens at storm drain inlets, manhole frame and cover replacement at Southwest/‘Ewa-Makai corner of South King and Richards Streets, cleaning of existing drain lines and drainage structures, and other associated improvements.
Work began on Monday, Nov. 14 with a contract duration of 180 days, weather and conditions permitting. The estimated completion date of the project is May 10, 2023.
Project work will be conducted Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Roads will remain open to normal traffic during this time. Motorists are advised to use alternate travel routes, allow for extra travel time, abide by all traffic controls and posted signs, observe caution while proceeding through the area and stay alert for construction personnel and equipment. Emergency access will be accommodated as needed.
Affected Streets (see map): Kukui Street, River Street, Nu‘uanu Avenue, Fort Street, Maunakea Street, South Beretania Street, Pauahi Street, Hotel Street, Smith Street, Kekaulike Street, Bishop Street, Alakea Street, Bethel Street, Richards Street, Merchant Street, Queen Street, Mililani Street, Halekauwila Street
