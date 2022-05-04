City to enter into agreement to lease oceanfront property to 'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Magnum P.I.' producers

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
.The combination of northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level surf across exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday
afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at
times.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu plans to enter into a new agreement to lease one of its oceanfront parcels to a company that produces television shows such as “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.”
The Honolulu City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on approving Point Panic Productions LLC’s month-to-month lease for up to one year for a monthly rental amount of $38,320.
The property is located at 98 Koula St. and right in of the famous Point Panic surf spot.
The city gained control of the land via a land transfer from the Hawaii Community Development Authority in 2019.
Point Panic Productions’ lease expired on April 30, however, the city says it does not have immediate plans for use of the property, and that the city benefits from the production company’s continued occupancy of the property because it provides security, presence and maintenance of the property.
Point Point Productions is led by Bryan Spicer, an award-winning producer and director who has worked with Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis and Ivan Reitman. His film credits include “The X-Files,” “Castle,” “24,” “House,” “Heroes,” “Prison Break,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.”
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.