Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

City plans to close parking area across of Laniakea Beach once again

  • Updated
  • 0
Laniakea Parking

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Just one week after reopening the parking area across of Laniakea "Turtle" Beach on Oahu's North Shore, the city says it plans to close it once again, but only for a few days.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation tells KITV4 the mauka side parking area will be closed starting next week Monday, March 28. The city will post signs in the area this weekend, notifying people of the upcoming closure.

Crews will be doing work to fill in some of the areas with crushed coral. The city plans to reopen the parking area on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on when the job is finished.

The city just reopened the Laniakea parking area last week Thursday after being closed since last December for repair and construction work.

Many tourists stop at Laniakea Beach, hoping to see Hawaiian green sea turtles. 

