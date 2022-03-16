City plans re-opens mauka side parking area at Laniakea Beach | Update

The parking area on the mauka side at Laniakea Beach has re-opened as of March 17, a spokesman for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation tells KITV4.
Original:
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you drive by Laniakea Beach on Oahu's North Shore, you'll see a lot of yellow barriers blocking the parking area. It has been that way since last December.
Some folks like it, saying it has helped to ease the traffic in the area. But it has also taken away parking during what is typically a busy time for the North Shore.
For much of this winter surf season, the parking area across of Laniakea Beach -- or Turtle Beach or Lani's as it is commonly known -- has been filled with barriers, preventing people from parking there.
For years it has been a traffic choke point, when people who park there dart across the highway to get to the beach, or cars reverse into the highway. Sometimes it can back up cars for a mile or two in each direction.
Many tourists stop at Laniakea Beach, hoping to see Hawaiian green sea turtles.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) put up concrete barriers in 2013 to help ease the traffic problem, but had to remove them because of a lawsuit to restore parking for beach access.
Flash forward to last fall. The city did maintenance work and the state installed crosswalks and new signs to help direct traffic into and out of the parking area, and reopened it in mid-November.
However, several weeks later, Oahu was hit with heavy rains and the city closed the Laniakea Beach parking area again because it isn't paved and cars were getting stuck in the mud.
It has been closed ever since, but that hasn't stopped people from going to Laniakea Beach. Instead, many drivers parallel park along the highway.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.