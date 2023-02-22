City of Honolulu will take unwanted vehicles for free with Junk Vehicle Program

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The Department of Customer Services is urging residents to take the city up on its offer to accept their unwanted vehicles for free.
“We really need residents to maximize use of the city’s free service to collect unwanted vehicles,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “Abandoning a vehicle on public roadways is not only illegal, it’s also unsightly and unnecessary.”
Paperwork for the city’s free Junk Vehicle Program involves completing forms for surrendering the vehicle, as well as turning in the license plates, registration and title to a satellite city hall. The surrendered vehicle must also be free of trash, accessible to a tow truck, and have at least two inflated tires for it to be towed.
Surrendering a vehicle to the city does not relieve the owner of any financial responsibility such as liens, criminal charges, or citations.