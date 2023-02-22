 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

City of Honolulu will take unwanted vehicles for free with Junk Vehicle Program

car junkyard

The Department of Customer Services is urging residents to take the city up on its offer to accept their unwanted vehicles for free.

 Corey Willett via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4)  -– The Department of Customer Services is offering residents the ability to get rid of their unwanted vehicles for free.

The urging comes as the department’s Motor Vehicle Control Branch saw 65% decrease over the past three years in use of its free Junk Vehicle Program.

