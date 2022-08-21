City of Honolulu takes ownership of controversial Leahi Avenue area near Diamond Head

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A south swell (190 degrees) will continue to produce advisory
level surf for south facing shores. The large surf will continue
through the afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu now owns the area between Leahi Avenue and Noela Street, effective Monday, Aug. 22.
Some residents said it has been a long road to victory and they're ready for both convenient and safer roads.
"We're very grateful to mayor Blangiardi and his administration for making an exception to a long-time city policy of not accepting private roads that weren't already built to code," said Mary Jones, advocate for safer roads.
Jones and her non-profit “Safe Leahi” bought the area in 2020 and added renovations that many residents didn't agree with like "no parking signs”, reduced the speed limit, and created paid parking spots to raise funds for sidewalks.
She said too many families and children were walking to school on the street.
"There’s more people, more cars and no parking and what they want is more parking but at what cost? It’s not safe to walk on the street and have no sidewalks," said Christine Brown, Diamond Head resident.
However, those changes did create controversy in the neighborhood. Jones said several neighbors were upset because it limited parking and interrupted traffic flow which also sparked protests.
"There were a lot of standoffs and it wasn't us, it was just people going down the streets playing chicken with each other to see who could get around the cars the fastest. We had to call the police very often. Their safety rules created a lot of harm and potential danger more than it created safety," said Linda Wong, Diamond Head board member.
Now that the City and County of Honolulu has taken over, residents expect to see safety measures as well as traffic calming methods.