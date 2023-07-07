City is asking for input on outdoor court usage in Honolulu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The city wants to designate times where instructional classes can be held to lessen the time people have to wait to use the courts. DPR says the changes will limit instructional classes with four or more tennis, two or more stand-alone pickleball courts and no more than 75% of basketball and volleyball courts.
Additional rule changes include adding requirements for competition-level events with security and bathrooms, and adding a time limit if there are others waiting to use the court.
The survey asks why you use public courts, if you have taken lessons or not and how often you use DPR courts. The information from the survey will be used for a final draft of the proposal.
Before the rules are finalized, the draft will go through a final draft and a public hearing that is expected to happen this year. DPR wants to implement agreeable terms for all court users; the proposed rules are meant to balance casual recreation and other activities.
You can take the survey until 4:30 p.m. on July 21. Physical copies of the survey will be available at Kapolei Hale and the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building on South King St.