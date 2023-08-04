City in Philippines accepting donations after Super Typhoon Doksuri impacts By KITV Web Staff Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Want to donate to those impacted by a Super Typhoon in the Phillippines? Kauai County is trying to raise money and is accepting donations to help its sister city in Ilocos Norte, Philippines, after it was hit by Typhoon Doksuri.Donations are being accepted until August 11.Contact Randy with the KPCC Kauai Philippine Cultural Center at 808-635-4130 to donate or for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Typhoons Typhoon Haiyan Philippines Charitable Giving Assistance Act Ilocos Norte Philippines Kauai County Randy More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Police searching for work furlough inmate reported missing from Honolulu facility Updated May 1, 2023 Crime & Courts Puna couple arrested and charged for drug and firearm offenses Updated Apr 27, 2023 Local Pacific Whale Foundation announces event celebrating 43rd year protecting marine life Updated Mar 11, 2023 Local Tsunami Advisory CANCELED for Hawaiian Islands, NO major tsunami expected, strong currents and unusual waves expected Updated Jan 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Judge continues trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor, 4 others in alleged bribery scheme Updated Sep 13, 2022 Business Here is the daily average cost of gas in Hawaii Updated Jun 2, 2022 Recommended for you