City grants program awards over $9 million to public service, arts, environment, and culture nonprofits

“We are so proud to be part of the incredible work that these non-profits are doing,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Whether they are providing assistance to low-income families, helping people escape the cycle of domestic abuse, or funding local artists, each of the awardees are doing their part to make Honolulu a better place to live. We are thrilled to support them in any way we can.”
Grants in Aid funds are mandated by a Charter Amendment to provide .05% of general funds to nonprofits focused on either of two categories:
1) public services, including those most vulnerable and in need: seniors, children, those with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness, victims of domestic violence, and those suffering from substance abuse, and
2) arts, culture, and community/economic development and the environment: supporting low-moderate income areas, projects for financial literacy and business training, and cultural and environmental enhancement, protection or awareness.
The highest donation amount, $200,000, was awarded to over 20 nonprofits, including Protect and Preserve Hawaii, Pali Momi Foundation, Hawaiian Humane Society, and Teach for America, among others.
