City grants program awards over $9 million to public service, arts, environment, and culture nonprofits

  • Updated
Mayor Blangiardi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Thursday that 61 nonprofit organizations have received a total of $9,299,000 in grants as part of its annual Grants In Aid Program. 

A few of the nonprofits that received funding include the American Lung Association, the Domestic Violence Action Center, Faith Action for Community Equity, and Hawaii Youth Symphony Association.

Download PDF Grants In Aid awardees 2022

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

