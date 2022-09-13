City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Vandalism and trespassing have become an ongoing nuisance to nearby residents of an undeveloped, 17-acre city property in Hawaii Kai on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway, across of Wawamalu Beach.
The city has cleared out several cars homeless people were living in from the site and removed debris.
Area neighborhood board member Kaleo Nakoa, however, would like to see the brush cleared to prevent fires, and to, "make it safer. I mean if you clear this place out, it also takes out the chances of people coming back here."
"It's disturbing and it's getting worse. If you look around, it's getting a lot more packed," Nakoa added.
Right across the highway at Wawamalu Beach, city and state officials installed barricades of boulders to stop cars from trolling on the sand.
"We had a problem with derelict vehicles, in fact vehicles being lit on fire right on the beach and putting those boulders as a mechanism to stop the cars from getting in there actually worked," Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters said.
However, Waters also reported people are moving the boulders to get their off-road vehicles onto the shore, which is why he is working with state leaders to possibly put up metal guard rails along the makai side of the highway.
Additionally, "one of the things I've been an advocate for since I was initially elected was park rangers with enforcement duty and from my understanding the Department of Parks and Recreation is looking into it," Waters claimed.
As for the adjacent mauka-side parcel, Waters has also asked the department to consider placing boulders there for protection.
Sen. Chris Lee said there are also talks about allocating more money to dedicate Department of Land and Natural Resources personnel to monitor the beach.
"We really wanna just make sure that they're done right so that we can put an end to the kinds of vandalism, and areas where folks are trespassing and overrunning native bird habitat and all kinds of stuff like that," Lee said.
A task force was formed to decide how to manage the sites and Lee expects they'll begin meetings by the end of the year.