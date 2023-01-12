 Skip to main content
City announces the purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans

  • Updated
  • 0

Some relief for the physically challenged and the elderly this year as a new set of Handivans get set to take the road on Oahu -- in the coming months.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announces the successful purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans to replace the existing aged fleet.

The total cost for all 48 vans came out to $9,607,375 -- a contract price that was executed on December 30, 2022 in partnership with Soderholm Bus & Mobility. The Starcraft Allstar is the vehicle make and model for all 48 Handi-Vans.

Reporter

Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.

An error occurred