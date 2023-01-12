City announces the purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large north- northwest swell will slowly ease tonight
and Friday as the primary swell direction becomes increasingly
northerly. This swell could generate moderate to locally strong
surges and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking
waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announces the successful purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans to replace the existing aged fleet.
The total cost for all 48 vans came out to $9,607,375 -- a contract price that was executed on December 30, 2022 in partnership with Soderholm Bus & Mobility. The Starcraft Allstar is the vehicle make and model for all 48 Handi-Vans.
The vehicles will gradually be dispersed later this year and cover all of Oahu. There are currently over 200 vehicles servicing the area and 48 will be replaced with the new ones.
The Handi-Van is a public transit service for persons with disabilities who are unable to use the City's bus service. TheHandi-Vans operate during the same days and hours as the City's bus service (TheBus) and they're available in areas located within three-fourths of a mile of TheBus routes.
For many this could mean far more productivity and mobility for those who need it most.
Local residents and the media got a sneak peak of the new vehicles this week. Roger Morton, Director of the Department of Transportation spoke about what this will mean for residents on Oahu.
Morton said, "This is a system where you drive to aunties house, you wait for her to get her purse, you have to get her into the van, you might have to strap her in, so this is not going down to a bus stop, getting on a bus, this is highly personal service, a very important service."
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, "Our ability to provide transportation in all forms, right down to how we manage the streets, is a very important part of this roll, we have been plagued over the last several months, it's been really bothersome, difficulty getting parts in vehicles and the impact that's had on our disabled community, I've been contacted by many of them, and for that matter the lack of new vans, so this for us, is really a joyous experience."
About eighty percent of the cost of the new vehicles will be federally funded, the other twenty percent will come through, local, city money.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.