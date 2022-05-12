 Skip to main content
City and County expanding free COVID-19 testing locations across Oahu amid rising case counts

Rise in at-home testing means we could be undercounting Covid-19 cases even more than before

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu is expanding its free COVID-19 testing for all Oahu residents. 

Starting Sunday, May 22, the Mobile testing lab will be at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m every day.

Operational hours are being expanded to increase capacity at Honolulu Hale on Fridays and at Kapolei Hale on Wednesdays. Beginning the week of Monday, May 23, 2022, testing at both locations will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

For all locations, visit: https://www.oneoahu.org/covid19-testing

All clients must pre-register under the City pre-paid section. Those who pre-register for a test will receive a QR code upon completion of registration. 

Testing Sites:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just past baggage claim 31)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Open seven days a week

Parking: The closest parking garage is the Terminal 2 Parking Structure located directly across from Terminal 2. The entrance to this structure can be accessed from the second level (departure level) of the Airport Access Road directly across from the Administration Tower across Lobby 5. 

Honolulu Hale

Near the Mission Memorial hearing rooms

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Open on Fridays

Kapolei Hale

Near the Snack Shop

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Open on Wednesdays

On May 11, the State Department of Health (DOH) reported that the 7-day average of new cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i was at 722, compared to 485 on May 4, representing the seventh consecutive weekly increase.

The DOH also reported six additional deaths, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,434. 5,768 new coronavirus infections were reported statewide over the previous week, with 3,851 of those new infections reported on O‘ahu.

President Joe Biden’s presidential action can be found here.

This testing program is made possible through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i Consortium.

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

