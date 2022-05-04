 Skip to main content
Citing supply chain issues, Ted's Bakery in Haleiwa to end of wholesale operations

  • Updated
  • 0
Ted's Bakery
Courtesy: @jason_matarazza via Instagram

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Ted’s Bakery has announced wholesale operations of their famous pies will be coming to an end on May 20.

The decision to end wholesale operations was made due to supply-chain issues, the company announced on social media.

“This has been an ongoing challenge since the summer of last year, and we have tested multiple substitutes but unfortunately have not had great success. At this time, we don’t know if we can go back to wholesale.” The Instagram post read.

Pies and cakes will still be available at their Sunset Beach location.

