Citing supply chain issues, Ted's Bakery in Haleiwa to end of wholesale operations

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
.The combination of northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level surf across exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday
afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at
times.
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Ted’s Bakery has announced wholesale operations of their famous pies will be coming to an end on May 20.
The decision to end wholesale operations was made due to supply-chain issues, the company announced on social media.
“This has been an ongoing challenge since the summer of last year, and we have tested multiple substitutes but unfortunately have not had great success. At this time, we don’t know if we can go back to wholesale.” The Instagram post read.
Pies and cakes will still be available at their Sunset Beach location.
Aloha friends, we are sad to announce on May 20th, our wholesale operations will come to an end due to supply chain issues.Pies and cakes will still be available at our Sunset Beach location. We truly appreciate your understanding and continued support. ♥ pic.twitter.com/0CtmyDjIfG