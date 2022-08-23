Citing a rise in violent crime, Chinatown business owners call for a greater police presence

Following the deadly shooting, a makeshift memorial to the 24-year-old victim has been set up.
Vivian Booyah Papalaylay told KITV4 she knew the victim.
“She was a nice person to me she never bothered me and I’m sorry this happened. May God bless her and may she rest in peace,” Papalaylay said.
Businesses in Chinatown say they have seen an increase in violent crime.
“Customers tell them they don’t want to come down because of the crime,” said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock with the Chinatown Business & Community Association. “This is the escalation of violence that is so unpredictable. And this is what people are nervous about. If you lose your money, you are concerned. But when you lose your life, it’s a very serious matter.”
Ra Long owns Fred’s Sundries. The bus stop where the shooting happened is right in front of his store.
“This is what Chinatown needs, more law enforcement, more crackdown. Sad to say but this place is overrun by crime,” Long said. “Unfortunately, when it is quiet, crime happens more. What Chinatown needs is more foot traffic and more police patrol.”
Long says his outside camera system was cut about 10 days ago. Plus, he says, cameras in the area are being spray painted or getting their wires cut.
"We definitely want to see more police presence. Patrols are good as well. I think we need to have more eyes on the streets. Getting the cameras back would be good,” said President Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, Jonathan Cook.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, criminal cases in Chinatown from June through August 2022 are lower, with 437 cases in June compared to 240 cases so far in August.
For homicides, District 1, which includes Chinatown, reported three homicides -- the same number as last year. Police say they haven't received any reports of recent gang related incidents.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.