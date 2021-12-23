Christmas Eve: Trade winds with mostly sunny skies.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through the day Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) --Trade wind conditions persist through Christmas Eve.
Friday, partly to mostly sunny conditions with a few passing showers in the morning and night. Highs 76 to 81. Breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
For the Big Island, mostly cloudy skies with passing showers in the morning windward. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. The leeward side will see lots of sunshine in the morning then partly sunny conditions with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph
Christmas Saturday, expect similar conditions with passing trade wind showers in the morning windward and sunny skies for leeward spots. Highs near 80, ENE winds 10-20 mph.
Elevated surf will continue along the east facing shores. High Surf Advisory for windward shores.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.