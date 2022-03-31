Chinese company selling off its Hawaii real estate

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A Chinese company is slowly selling off the hundreds of acres of land it purchased several years ago near the Ko Olina Resort in Hawaii.
This month, China Oceanwide Holdings reached an agreement to sell 484 acres of West Oahu land to the Hawaii real estate investment firm Tower Development, which is headed by developer Ed Bushor, for $92.9 million, according to public documents.
The proposed sale follows earlier agreements where the Chinese company reached deals to sell 20 acres to Honolulu residential developer Alakai Development, as first reported by KITV4.
Additionally, China Oceanwide is also looking to sell its two oceanfront parcels of land at the Ko Olina Resort, one of which is supposed to be occupied by Hawaii's first Atlantis-branded resort.
China Oceanwide spent more than $500 million on real estate purchases in West Oahu during the last several years including a 424-acre adjacent to the 642-acre Ko Olina Resort.
KITV4 has reached out to China Oceanwide and Tower Development for comment.
