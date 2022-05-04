Chinese-American veteran receives Bronze Star and prestigious Congressional Gold Medal

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV)- The Congressional Gold Medal was awarded today to a local World War II veteran who passed away 2 years ago. He also received the bronze star for heroic achievement.
"On behalf of the US Congress, the Congressional Gold Medal is awarded to Gilbert Hong Hing Hee," said retired Major General Robert G.F. Lee. The Congressional Gold Medal has been a long time coming for Private Gilbert Hong Hing Hee.
The ceremony plans date back to August 2020, but he died the day before his Bronze Star ceremony. "The US Mint had not manufactured the Congressional Gold Medal. But his bronze star had come in. So we had planned to award his Bronze Star first, and then follow up with the Congressional Gold Medal," said Lee.
The journey toward getting the medal goes much further back for World War II Chinese-American soldiers like himself. "There was this Chinese Exclusion Act. 40% of the Chinese-Americans that served in the Armed Forces could not even become citizens because of the Chinese Exclusion Act," said Lee.
He says in 2018, restrictions changed. Japanese, Filipino, and Chinese-Americans became eligible to receive the prestigious award. "Wow. I'm so honored. I wish he were here," said Ethel Hee, widow of the awarded soldier.
Private Hong Hin Hee was only out of training a few weeks before he was in the infantry fighting for his country. "His battalion was pushed the retreating German army all the way to the Czech border. Toward the end of the war the 90th infantry and his unit 357, had taken Prague, the capitol, and came across a concentration camp," said Lee. "He wanted to remember what he had been through and what he did," said Ethel Hee.
The gold medal itself is now distinctive for the culture of the recipient, using real faces for each ethnicity. "They did the same thing for the Japanese-Americans and Filipino-Americans," said Lee. This is another example of the melting pot of cultures who have defended this country, making it what it is today.