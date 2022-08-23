...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 915 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 609 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu,
from Kahaluu to Turtle Bay. Rain was falling at a rate of 1
to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Punaluu, Hauula, Wahiawa, Laie, Waikane, Kaaawa, Mililani,
Waiahole, Kahuku, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Haleiwa, Ahuimanu,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Kahana Valley State Park, Helemano
Housing, Whitmore Village, Malaekahana State Park, Kualoa and
Waimea Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 915 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Chinatown Merchants Concerned about Crime Since Friday's Deadly Shooting
HONLULULU-HI (KITV-4) The recent shooting in Chinatown on Friday night has some merchants saying they are concerned about what they say is an increase in violent crime.
Following the deadly shooting, a make shift memorial to the 24-year-old female victim has been set up. Vivian Booyah Papalaylay , knew the victim and has this to say about her, “She was a nice person to me she never bothered me and I’m sorry this happened. May God bless her and may she rest in peace.”
Businesses in Chinatown say they have seen an increase in violent crime.
Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock with the Chinatown Business & Community Association says,
“Customers tell them they don’t want to come down because of the crime. “
“this is the escalation of violence that is so unpredictable. And this is what people are nervous about..if you lose your money you are concerned, but when you lose your life, it’s a very serious matter.”
Ra Long owns Fred’s Sundries. The bus stop where the shooting happened, is right in front of his store.
Ra Long, Owner of Fred’s Sundries says, This is what Chinatown needs, more law enforcement more crackdown.sad to say but this place is overrun by crime.
Unfortunately when it is quiet crime happens more. What Chinatown needs is more foot traffic and more police patrol.”
Long says his outside camera system was cut about 10 days ago. Plus, he says, cameras in the area are being spray painted or their wires cut.
Jonathan Cook – President, Chinese Chamber of Commerce of HI says, "We definitely want to see more police presence patrols are good as well. I think we need to have more eyes on the streets. Getting the cameras back would be good.
HPD reports, criminal cases in Chinatown, from June through August of this year, are lower with 437 cases in June compared to 240 cases so far this month. For homicides, district 1 which includes Chinatown reports 3 homicides, the same number as last year. Police say they haven't received any reports of recent gang related incidents.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.