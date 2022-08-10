Chinatown machete melee timeline: Additional suspects sought

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times today. Any fires that develop could display extreme fire
behavior and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Those who attacked the man in the machete are being sought after by HPD.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The timeline of Monday night's chaotic events on Beretania Street in Chinatown are now a lot clearer. New video emerges as the suspect with the machete was released, and two others were sought for hitting him with a vehicle.
The earliest video taken of the man shows him in the middle of the street approaching another on the Chinatown Cultural plaza side. The man then later is seen stowing the machete in a bin of belongings.
The man then verbally threatens a group. Retrieves the machete and bangs it on the sidewalk. But is then hit from behind by the Black SUV vehicle.
The group then pounces on the man, who is now without hat, machete and backpack and the group including a man in a a fluorescent security guard shirt begins to beat him the suspect immediately. They chase him across the street. And beat him more with the man attempting to flee.
After the suspect breaks free, he stumbles in the street and collapses as a white car passes, making contact with the vehicle.
Police arrive on the scene shortly thereafter with those in the group that issued the beating, leaving the scene, with the man in fluorescent leaving last. The SUV is still on the scene as police arrive.
The man who was seen threatening others with a machete Monday night was suspected of terroristic threatening but not charged. Police are seeking those who were inside the vehicle that hit the man in connection with an attempted murder investigation.