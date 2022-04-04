Children's Miracle Network Champion Xander Cabales overcomes 1-in-a-million skin disease

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Xander Cabales was announced as the 2022 Children's Miracle Network Champion for Hawaii for overcoming a life-threatening skin disease.
At only 7-years-old, he was diagnosed with Stevens Johnson Syndrome and later Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis, a severe form of SJS that affects only one in a million people each year.
Xander lost 60% of his skin. He spent four weeks on life support in the Kapiolani Pediatric Intensive Care Unit before he became responsive.
As a Children's Miracle Network champion, Xander plans to share his courageous story throughout this year. He says it's important to talk about the things that Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children did for him, to get him where he is now.
“I am nervous and excited about what’s to come from all this. My parents and I learned so much from our experiences in the hospital and it’s worth sharing it with the community, especially right now with COVID,” said Cabales.
“Given the rarity of this disease and how severe it can be for children, this was the place to be,” said Dr. David Young, pediatric ophthalmologist at Kapiolani Medical Center. “Xander represents how difficult some of these medical problems can be, and the special person to be able to come out of this as well as he did.”
Xander's family credits the success of his miraculous recovery to the specialists at the medical center.
“We want families to know there is faith. The medical staff instilled hope in us. We believe sharing our story helps children and families in hospitals, the way we were [there] for so long,” said Laura Cabales, Xander's mother.
At the ceremony, Xander was surprised with several gifts from the Kapiolani Medical Center, including a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Xander says his mission in life is to inspire others and share his message of positivity, kindness, and resilience.