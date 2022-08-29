Child killed in apparent shooting accident at Big Island Boy Scout camp

KAPAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating after a child was killed in an apparent shooting accident at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp, near Honokaa, Sunday afternoon.
Officers were sent out to the camp just before 2:30 p.m. on a report of an unconscious child following a “shooting incident.” Investigators say they found the child “lifeless,” suffering from a single gunshot wound near the rifle range.
Due to the extent of his injuries, the child was not transported for rescue. He was instead taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.
The victim’s age and identity are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police say they are interviewing all of the children and adults that were present at the camp. Foul play is not suspected, authorities said.
This incident remains under investigation and is classified as a coroner’s inquest. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at 808-961-2378 or email him at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.