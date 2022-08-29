Child killed in apparent "accidental firearm discharge" at Big Island Boy Scout camp | UPDATE

The Boys Scouts of America have "confirmed the death of a BSA registered youth in the Aloha Council in the State of Hawaii due to a reportedly accidental discharge of a firearm while involved in a Troop activity at Camp Honokaia," according to a BSA statement.
"The Hawaii Police Department is conducting a coroner’s inquest and the Aloha Council is fully cooperating. The investigation is ongoing. The BSA will have further comment as the investigation confirms details of this tragedy.
The Boy Scouts of America extends its sincere condolences to the family of the victim, Troop members and the Aloha Council."
---
ORIGINAL STORY
KAPAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating after a child was killed in an apparent shooting accident at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp, near Honokaa, Sunday afternoon.
Officers were sent out to the camp just before 2:30 p.m. on a report of an unconscious child following a “shooting incident.” Investigators say they found the child “lifeless,” suffering from a single gunshot wound near the rifle range.
Due to the extent of his injuries, the child was not transported for rescue. He was instead taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.
The victim’s age and identity are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have only said the victim was a pre-teen boy and a Hilo resident. Investigators say the victim was not carrying a weapon at the time of the shooting.
Police say they are interviewing all of the children and adults that were present at the camp. Foul play is not suspected and no arrests have been made, authorities said.
This incident remains under investigation and is classified as a coroner’s inquest. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth issued the following statement on this incident:
“It was with heavy hearts that we learned of the tragic passing of one of our young Boy Scouts yesterday in Honokaʻa. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in their time of grieving, as we remain hopeful that they will one day find peace. No family should have to suffer the pain of losing a child, and we hope this incident can help increase firearm safety awareness so that other families will not have to suffer the same tragedy. With that, we’d like to ask all of our residents to keep the young man’s family in their thoughts as they face a new journey ahead.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at 808-961-2378 or email him at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.
