Chief Justice delivers his State of the Judiciary address

Hawaii's Chief justice Mark Recktenwald delivers his State of the Judiciary address to the State Legislature.
He outlined some of the changes and challenges for Hawaii's court system.
"The Judiciary is moving forward from the pandemic a stronger and more resilient
institution," stated Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald.
He also told lawmakers what is now different with Hawaii's court system.
Since the pandemic, it has stepped up online presence.
Now court cases can be filed electronically.
Defendant appearance rates have also increased, thanks to automatic reminder emails and texts.
Meanwhile the Judiciary expanded its diversion programs, which aims to get people into treatment - instead of sending them to jail.
The latest one launched this Wednesday: Women's Court.
"Women experience very different pathways to criminal involvement than men. Women in prison are 80 to 90% more likely to have extensive histories of trauma, such as sexual or physical abuse," stated Recktenwald.
The program targets more than just current women in trouble.
"We are trying to figure out how can we break that inter-generational cycle of incarceration. Because we know that kids who have parents who are incarcerated - that is a trauma to them. It can lead to them down the wrong path or onto the path of becoming justice involved," said Representative Linda Ichiyama.
While Hawaii's Judiciary has evolved since the pandemic, Recktenwald said it cannot do everything being asked of it.
"The criminal justice system became the de facto mental health treatment system, and that is not something we are set up to do," stated the Chief Justice.
That is why Recktenwald praised lawmakers for passing Act 26, which allows non-violent offenders to get mental health treatment instead of serving jail time.
"Of the 86 people who received treatment, 76% of them have not been re-arrested. These are the folks we see committing non-violent petty misdemeanors. Often times it is people who are suffering from mental illness or substance abuse - we see them on the street corners," said Representative Della Au Belatti.
The Chief Justice would also like to see additional groups eligible for the program.
"We could consider expanding it from those with petty misdemeanors to full misdemeanors. We could include them into the program because it is successful at getting folks into mental health treatment," added Recktenwald.
"There may be other crimes, such as possession of drugs that may be so minimal that someone with mental illness is also suffering from. So we need to look to see where we can expand this mental health diversion treatment program," added Au Belatti.
Diversion and treatment programs are very labor intensive, as judicial workers have to routinely supervise and monitor defendants to keep them on track.
They are part of the reason the Chief Justice is asking for a budget increase to fund more positions - including dozens that were de-funded during the pandemic.
"It takes more resources and time, but those commitments well worth making. If not, we just see folks again and again. I think we can do better," added Recktenwald.
Like many other state agencies, a big challenge for our courts is finding enough people to fill all of the current open positions. A challenge the Chief Justice says is greatest on neighbor islands.