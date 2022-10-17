Chick-Fil-A celebrates Oahu grand opening Thursday at Ala Moana Center By KITV Web Staff Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The first Chick-fil-A restaurant on O‘ahu will open in Honolulu on Thursday, Oct. 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) --Chick-Fil-A will open it's first Oahu location at the Ala Moana Shopping Center this Thursday, October 20.Oahu's first Chick-Fil-A will be located in the Makai Market Food Court, and it's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A to open its first Hawaii restaurant next weekThis marks the second location in Hawaii -- following its Maui opening in September.The company plans to open several restaurants across Hawaii over the next five years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Video Local musician Kimie Miner has released a new Christmas Album and is ready to start "Moving Forward" with the next phase of her career. Updated Dec 16, 2021 Local Hawaii County hosting virtual job fairs August 10 and August 11 Updated Aug 9, 2022 Local Hawaii Department of Health confirms XE variant detected in Hawaii | UPDATE Updated Apr 14, 2022 Crime & Courts Police searching for man who allegedly tried to steal rental car from Honolulu airport Updated May 11, 2022 Local Some Hawaii prison inmates will not be able to spend Mother's Day with family this weekend Updated May 7, 2022 Local Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts Updated Apr 21, 2022 Recommended for you