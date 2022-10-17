 Skip to main content
Chick-Fil-A celebrates Oahu grand opening Thursday at Ala Moana Center

  Updated
The first Chick-fil-A restaurant on O‘ahu will open in Honolulu on Thursday, Oct. 20.  

HONOLULU (KITV4) --Chick-Fil-A will open it's first Oahu location at the Ala Moana Shopping Center this Thursday, October 20.

Oahu's first Chick-Fil-A will be located in the Makai Market Food Court, and it's open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

