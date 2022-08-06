 Skip to main content
Chef Sheldon Simeon and his wife Janice reimagine Maui mainstay restaurant "Tiffany's"

August, 2022 (Maui, HI) - Chef Sheldon Simeon and his wife Janice Simeon have added to their Maui dining portfolio with the takeover of the island’s long-running Tiffany’s restaurant. A Maui mainstay, Tiffany’s has been in business for close to two decades and has since gained a very loyal following – including the Simeons. When Sheldon and Janice learned that the Orite family was ready to hang up their hats, the pair jumped at the opportunity to keep the local favorite in operation.

“Tiffany’s has always been The spot for kama‘āina,” says Sheldon. “I have so many memories there from over the years and could not stand to see it close its doors. While we promise not to touch some of the dishes that locals have come to know and love as Tiffany’s favorites, I’m excited to add more Filipino-inspired fare, and refresh some of the other offerings. We are honored to be a part of this legendary operation.”

