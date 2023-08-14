 Skip to main content
Chef Hui helps to feed the body and souls of Maui

Chef Hui on Maui helping those in need

In the face of adversity, the culinary community on Maui is showing remarkable resilience. Despite their own restaurants being burned down, Chefs like Lee Anne Wong of Papa´aina Maui and Koko Head Cafe in Honolulu are banding together as part of Chef Hui, to serve thousand of meals daily to those in need on The Valley Isle.

Chef Hui is not just about the food,. It's about the spirit of resilience and compassion that's shining through to heal wounded souls.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

