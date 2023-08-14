Chef Hui helps to feed the body and souls of Maui

In the face of adversity, the culinary community on Maui is showing remarkable resilience. Despite their own restaurants being burned down, Chefs like Lee Anne Wong of Papa´aina Maui and Koko Head Cafe in Honolulu are banding together as part of Chef Hui, to serve thousand of meals daily to those in need on The Valley Isle.
Despite their own restaurants being burned down, Chefs like Lee Anne Wong of Papa'aina Maui and Koko Head Café in Honolulu are banding together as part of Chef Hui, to serve thousand of meals daily to those in need on The Valley Isle.
Chef Hui is not just about the food. It's about the spirit of resilience and compassion that's shining through to heal wounded souls.
Chef Lee Anne Wong of Chef Hui and Papa´aina Maui, says, "We have each other, here at the college surrounded by everybody who has worked so hard, dropped everything they are doing to get it done there’s also hope. There's life there’s love we’re Maui strong and that’s really it."
Chef Taylor Ponte is a Maui College's Culinary Arts Program Teacher and says, “We have chefs coming down who are working everyday who lost everything. Coming in with these terrible stories of surviving they still have this drive to feed the community and work together with us”
Chef Lee Anne Wong lost her Maui restaurant Papa’aina that was located in the Pioneer Inn in Lahaina to the wildfire devastation.
The Chef Hui hub is centered at the Maui College's Culinary Arts Kitchen which is preparing up to 10,000 meals a day and is being distributed to American Red Cross, Salvation Army and convention center shelters.
Other key partners include Fukunaga produce which is helping to get products to Maui plus the Hawaii food alliance.
Amanda Corby Noguchi is Chef Hui, Co-founder, "We are a grassroots organization, you know, we have zero employees. This is a passion project for us. So if it wasn't for all the partners, all the chefs, many of them who have lost their homes and our restaurants who are just showing up so all we encourage our public to do is to please be patient. The outpouring of love and aloha to show up is going to be needed next week and next month and even next year.”
These chefs embody the true essence of community support reminding all of us that even in the darkest of times, the light of aloha and ohana shines through brightly.
Chef Hui is a collaborative of chefs, farmers and co-producers from across Hawaiʻi — joined to cook and serve upwards of 20,000 meals for families in need during the pandemic, distributing over a million pounds of food in the first couple of months alone.
The Hawaiian word hui refers to a group of people that meet, such as a club, partnership, alliance, union, or team. And that is what Chef Hui is about: stakeholders from all walks of life uniting through a shared mission to “keeping farmers farming, chefs cooking and communities fed.”