Check your receipts: Walgreens again charging deposit on wine bottles

Meteorologist and Reporter
Walgreens has been at it again: improperly charging recycling fees on non-recyclable bottles of wine.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Walgreens has been at it again: improperly charging recycling fees on non-recyclable bottles of wine.
Around the country, some lower alcohol wines can have their bottles recycled.
On store shelves at Walgreens in Hawaii, a number of bottles of wine also have a notice by the price tag, that there is an additional deposit.
But the problem is: ALL wine bottles, no matter the alcohol content, are NOT recyclable in Hawaii.
Customers normally pay a 1 cent container fee and a 5 cent deposit on plastic bottles and some glass containers.
Then a nickel is returned when they take that bottle to the recycling center, while the penny goes to pay for the recycling program.
Last June, we alerted you and the state that Walgreens was charging double on the container fee AND improperly charging for wine bottles.
The Office of Solid Waste Management, with the Department of Health, is in charge of the recycling program and told KITV4 Island News:
"After being alerted last June, DOH issued a letter to Walgreens. By August, the problem had been fixed, so the investigation was closed."
But two weeks ago, we found Walgreens was again improperly adding the 5 cent recycling deposit on some bottles of wine.
When asked about it, the Honolulu Store Manager said we could come in for a refund but didn't explain WHY stores were charging the fee in the first place.
In other states, Walgreens has faced class action lawsuits for overcharging customers, and is now facing a small claims lawsuit here.
After alerting the Dept. of Health about Walgreens again charging fees for non-recyclable wine bottles, DOH said they would send out an investigator to look into it.
This week when we checked again, Walgreens had stopped charging the deposit fee on wine bottles.
If you have been charged, you can take your receipt back for a refund or contact the department of health for more information.
We tried repeatedly to talk with someone from Walgreens about why the problem keeps recurring, but local employees referred us to corporate offices, where calls and emails have gone unanswered.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.