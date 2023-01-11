Charred remains found near banyan tree identified as those of 59-year-old Hilo woman

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 14 to 18 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Seas, all coastal waters. Winds, typical windier areas
of Maui County and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell moving through the islands could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
Hawaii Fire responded to call of a Banyan tree on fire on historic Banyan drive.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island have identified the remains of the person found near a burning banyan tree in Hilo on Jan. 2.
The victim was identified as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu of Hilo, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Investigators say an autopsy performed last week showed no signs of non-fire-related trauma to the body.
An official cause of death has not yet been determined, pending a toxicology report and additional forensic testing. This incident remains classified as a coroner’s inquest.
Hawaii Island firefighters were called out to a report of a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive, across from Reed’s Bay Beach Park, around 11:30 a.m. on Jan 2. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered the charred remains in an opening at the base of the tree and called police.
Investigators canvassed the area and spoke with several beachgoers in the area but no one reported hearing or seeing anything out of the ordinary prior to the fire. Big Island police say the area of the fire borders along the Naniloa Golf Course and appears to be a homeless camp and hang out area.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808- 961-2255 or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.