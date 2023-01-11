 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 14 to 18 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Seas, all coastal waters. Winds, typical windier areas
of Maui County and Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...

An extra-large northwest swell moving through the islands could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.

Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.

Charred remains found near banyan tree identified as those of 59-year-old Hilo woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Burning banyan tree in Hilo reveals grisly discovery

Hawaii Fire responded to call of a Banyan tree on fire on historic Banyan drive.

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island have identified the remains of the person found near a burning banyan tree in Hilo on Jan. 2.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu of Hilo, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Investigators say an autopsy performed last week showed no signs of non-fire-related trauma to the body.

Responders found a woman's body, charred in a burning banyan tree in central Hilo

An error occurred