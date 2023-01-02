Charred human remains found near burning banyan tree in Hilo

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating after a charred human corpse was found in an opening at the base of a banyan tree in Hilo on Monday.
Firefighters with the Hawaii Fire Department were called out to a report of a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive, across from Reed’s Bay Beach Park, around 11:30 a.m.
After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered the charred remains in an opening at the base of the tree and called police.
Investigators canvassed the area and spoke with several beachgoers in the area but no one reported hearing or seeing anything out of the ordinary prior to the fire. Big Island police say the area of the fire borders along the Naniloa Golf Course and appears to be a homeless camp and hang out area.
The remains were taken to the Hilo Medical Center was an official death pronouncement was made at 1:51 p.m. The identity of the victim is unknown, but authorities say they believe the remains to those of an adult female. Due to the condition of the body, investigators say positive identification will have to be done through dental records.
The cause of the fire is unknown and it is so far undetermined if foul play was involved. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine an exact cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808- 961-2255 or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.