Changes could be coming to Hawaii Tourism Authority

The Hawaii Tourism Authority could be forced to make a major change, because of bills advancing this legislative session.
The number of visitors has been again climbing in the islands, with more than 9 million tourists arriving last year.
"Tourism is our only industry, and it provides a lot of jobs. But there have also been a number of communities inundated by tourists," said state Representative Sean Quinlan.
He says the Hawaii Tourism Authority has done a good job promoting and marketing Hawaii, but now wants to shift its focus to better manage resources used by visitors and residents alike.
"How do we share our aloha and share our natural resources with a visitor while also making sure that we actually malama that natural resource. And that we kokua with that local community?" asked Quilan.
He introduced a bill that would make managing natural resources HTA's top priority.
"What this will be doing is updating statutes and its mission positions to reflect a much larger investment: destination management. which is an investment in our local communities," added Quinlan.
But managing and protecting those natural resources would take more funds.
Funds that could come from revenue from another bill still alive at the State Capitol: a measure proposing a green fee, that ONLY visitors would pay. That fee would allow them to hike our trails, or use our natural resources.
"One of our goals is to generate sustained funding for ocean conservation and the visitor green fee is a pathway to do that. It would charge $50 and generate hundreds of million of dollars for ocean goals and ones of land as well." said Hawaii Green Fee Project Manager, Carissa Cabrera.
"If we can implement some kind of a green fee system, and we could get DLNR an estimated $100 million a year, there's a lot that we could do with that money in terms of taking care of natural resources," stated Quinlan.
Important financial committees in both the State House and State Senate will debate and vote on the bills to change the HTA, Wednesday morning.
Meteorologist and Reporter
