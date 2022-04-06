 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Champion Sumo Wrestler Konishiki sells multimillion Leeward Oahu estate to Meta executive

  • Updated
  • 0
Konishiki Home

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) - Konishiki, the Hawaii-born champion sumo wrestler, has sold his Leeward Oahu oceanfront estate to an executive of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, for about $3.9 million, according to public records.

The property consists of a four-bedroom, four-bathroom 5,804-square-foot main home and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom 1,048-square-foot guest house that occupy a little more than an acre of land.

Known as the "Konishiki Hale," in the Maili neighborhood of Waianae along Farrington Highway, the gated-entry estate also includes a tropical pool and waterfall feature.

Public records show the purchaser as Anil Wilson, a vice-president with Meta.

Konishiki bought the property for $750,000 in 1998.

Konishiki, whose real name is Saleva'a Atisano'e, was the first non-Japanese-born wrestler to reach the second highest rank in the sport - ozeki.

He also came close to becoming the first foreigner to gain the grand champion rank of yokozuna.

Weighing in at more than 600 pounds during his wrestling days, Konishiki earned the title at that time as the heaviest wrestler ever in sumo.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK