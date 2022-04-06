Champion Sumo Wrestler Konishiki sells multimillion Leeward Oahu estate to Meta executive

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) - Konishiki, the Hawaii-born champion sumo wrestler, has sold his Leeward Oahu oceanfront estate to an executive of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, for about $3.9 million, according to public records.
The property consists of a four-bedroom, four-bathroom 5,804-square-foot main home and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom 1,048-square-foot guest house that occupy a little more than an acre of land.
Known as the "Konishiki Hale," in the Maili neighborhood of Waianae along Farrington Highway, the gated-entry estate also includes a tropical pool and waterfall feature.
Public records show the purchaser as Anil Wilson, a vice-president with Meta.
Konishiki bought the property for $750,000 in 1998.
Konishiki, whose real name is Saleva'a Atisano'e, was the first non-Japanese-born wrestler to reach the second highest rank in the sport - ozeki.
He also came close to becoming the first foreigner to gain the grand champion rank of yokozuna.
Weighing in at more than 600 pounds during his wrestling days, Konishiki earned the title at that time as the heaviest wrestler ever in sumo.
